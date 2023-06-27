Man United Unveil New Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

Manchester United have officially unveiled their new Adidas home kit ahead of the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

The club made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

Some of the club’s stars like Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho modeled the new home kit.

United’s new home shirt is made up of the same colour of the city’s iconic red rose and features a black collar.

The collar also features a dash of both red and white, giving it a slick and modernised look.

The Adidas logo features in white and the club crest rests on the red that makes up almost all of the shirt, unlike last season where it was inserted inside a shield on a red background. The new home shirt also features the TeamViewer sponsor emblazoned across the front of the shirt.

Unlike in previous years, though, the word ‘adidas’ has not been printed across the front of the shirt directly underneath the logo. The new logo made its debut on some kits during last year’s World Cup…