Okpala Urged To Use Home-based Players Vs São Tomé

Former Nigeria international Sylvanus Okpala has urged Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to use mainly home-based players, in the final game of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

The Eagles have already secured the ticket to next year’s AFCON, after defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 on match-day five in Monrovia, Liberia.

Up next for the Eagles is an home game against bottom side São Tomé in the final round of games in September.

Okpala, AFCON winner in 1980, urged the Portuguese coach to use the game to try out home-based players.

“I would like the home-based players to be used for the match against São Tomé and Principe,” he said on the Breakfast Show on Brila FM.

“There’s no need to invite the main Super Eagles players whether the game will be played either home or away.“

Okpala, a member of the late Stephen Keshi’s coaching crew that led the Eagles to win the 2013 AFCON, also urged Peseiro to invite foreign-based players who have not had…