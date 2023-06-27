Osimhen Has Done Enough To Win African Foot

Former Nigerian defender, Waidi Akanni has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has no strong competition when it comes to this year’s Africa Footballer of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old, who led Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years, scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, including 22 for Napoli in Serie A.

Given the season that Osimhen has had, he is a sure shot to follow in the footsteps of Nigerian greats like Nwankwo Kanu and Emmanuel Amunike in being named the best footballer on the continent.

In an interview with Completesports.com, Akanni stated that he is confident Osimhen will win the next African Player of the Year award.

“You talk about a standout player that made Africa proud in Europe, then the first name that comes to your mind is Victor Osimhen considering his exploits for Napoli and how he guided the team to win the Serie A title.

“He’s sure bet to win it because his goals for both club and country is something that…