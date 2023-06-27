Rabiot Snubs Manchester United, Extend Juventus Deal

Adrien Rabiot has ended speculation over his future to signing a new contract with Juventus.

The Frenchman was initially expected to leave the Old Lady following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United his possible destination.

United tried and failed to sign Rabiot in the summer of 2022, striking a deal over a fee with Juventus but failed to agree personal terms with the player’s camp.

Read Also:Infinix Nigeria Join Forces With Gamr Africa To Host Africa’s Biggest Esports Showdown

After his proposed move to the Theatre of Dreams was blocked last year, he shone for Juventus during the 2022-23 season, in spite of his uncertain contract situation.

Juve confirmed that the player has penned a new one-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, ending Man United’s hopes of a deal for the time being, but his future beyond next summer remains uncertain.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder starred in the Bianconeri midfield last term, coming up with 11…