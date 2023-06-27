Real Madrid Confirm Modric’s Contract Extension

Real Madrid have announced that Luka Modric has signed a contract extension with the club keeping him for one more year at the Spanish capital.

This is coming barely a week after Toni Kroos committed his future to the club for one more season.

The La Liga giants announced the news via an official statement on their website, realmadrid.com: “Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which sees him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024.

“Luka Modrić joined Real Madrid in 2012. During his eleven seasons in our jersey he’s made 488 appearances and won 23 trophies: 5 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

“Modrić has won the ultimate individual awards during his career as a Real Madrid player, including the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the 2018 FIFA The Best Player of the Year Award, the 2017/18 UEFA…