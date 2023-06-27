Shooting Stars Assure Fans On Malomo’s Stay

The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, has assured the teeming fans of the club that mercurial midfielder, Taofeek Malomo will remain with the team.

Rumours in the past few hours, have linked the dazzling winger with a move to clubs like Akwa United of Uyo and Bendel Insurance of Benin.

However the management of the Oluyole Warriors, while noting that 3SC has not been approached by any club for the signature of the former Joy Cometh FC player, insisted he remains a Shooting Stars’ player.

General Manager 3SC, Dimeji Lawal and the club’s head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, while answering question on the authenticity of the speculation, declared that the U-23 national team player remains a player of the Ibadan soccer lords.

“I want to assure you and all our teeming fans that Malomo is still with us and we will do everything possible to keep him”, Kabongo as the 3SC GM is popularly called stated.

Corroborating the GM”s stand, coach Ogunbote, fondly called…