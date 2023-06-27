Simon Pays Courtesy Visit To Kaduna

Super Eagles and Nantes winger Moses Simon has paid a courtesy visit to Hayin Banki in Kaduna State where he grew up.

He also played a novelty match at the venue and numerous fans trooped out to cheer on the 27year old.

He announced the event on his personal Twitter handle.

“Big shoutout to all the amazing fans who came out to support us in the novelty match yesterday. Your enthusiasm made the atmosphere electric it was an absolute pleasure to step into the field in the very hayin banki where I grew up thanks to you all for Ur support HB,” he Tweeted

Simon has netted eight times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 57 appearances.

The Super Eagles play Sao Tome and Principe in an AFCON 2023 qualifying match on September 4.

Simon had a tally of five goals and four assists in 37 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

Nantes were 16th in the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season with 36 points in 38 matches.

