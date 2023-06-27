Super Eagles Can Win 2023 AFCON If… –Babangida

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida believes the current Super Eagles squad have what it takes to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s qualification to the bi-annual tournament which will be hosted by Ivory Coast.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 3-2 in Monrovia, Liberia thanks to a brace from Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida said that the team has an array of talents capable of winning the tournament.

“I am very optimistic the Super Eagles can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they truly approach it with the right mentality.

“The crop of players in the team are very talented and can withstand any team at the tournament. Yes, it won’t come easy but I believe we can claim the trophy.”

