Top Scouts Monitor Simoiben Players

Simoiben Futball Club, the Kaduna-based team owned by Ibukun Moses-Simon hosted one of CAA Base top agents Christian Emile in Nigeria.

Emile, who represents Nantes and Nigeria winger Moses Simon, visited alongside football consultant Bosun Andoyi.

The United Kingdom based duo watched Simoiben FC in two friendly games in the capital Abuja.

“After spending a few days with the club, it’s clear to see why it is one of the best in Nigeria,” said Andoyi.

“They know when to raise the tempo, move the ball around and when to press their opponents.

“The coaches didn’t need to speak too much because the players know what to do, that’s good to see.”

Emile believes the future is bright for the players.

“They are not only talented on the pitch but they have a great attitude and conduct themselves very well,” he added.

“With this level of discipline, hard work and dedication, the future is really looking bright for them.”

Founded in 2018, Simoiben Futball Club has…