Villarreal Defender Parejo On Barcelona Radar

Spanish midfielder Dani Parejo has emerged as a transfer target for LaLiga outfit Barcelona.

According to Relevo, negotiations are currently ongoing between Villarreal and Barcelona for the 34-year- old.

Barcelona reportedly offered Parejo a one-year-deal with an option of another year.

The Catalan club had previously tried to sign him during the mid-season window in January.

The experienced defender has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free this summer despite his contact ending in 2024.

Parejo is said to be keen on a move to the LaLiga Champions.

He racked up three goals and four assists in 37 LaLiga appearances last season.

Barcelona won the Laliga title with a total of 88 points from 38 matches in the division.

