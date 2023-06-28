Abia Warriors Chairman Oweh To Revive Youth Teams

Abia Warriors acting chairman

Innocent Oweh is set to reactivate the youth and academy teams of the club to make them more vibrant.

Oweh disclosed this in a meeting with the technical crew and backroom staff at club’s secretariat in Umuahia.

This was announced on Abia Warriors Twitter handle.

Oweh noted that the youth team was a key factor in the promotion of the Abia Warriors to the Premiership in 2014.

Read Also: Nigerian Defender Moves To Bundesliga Club Hannover 96

The administrator stated that his aim is to get the teams back to reckoning and for them to participate in the Nationwide League Division 1 next season as well as the next NPFL LaLiga U-15 tournament.

Oweh commended the coaches for their efforts on youth development and encouraged them to comb the environs to discover talented footballers.

He divulged that the youth team programs would commence in the first week of July.

Abia Warriors finished fourth in the NPFL Group B with 27 points from 18 games last season.

…