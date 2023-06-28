Antony Breaks Silence, Denies Domestic Violence Accusations

Manchester United’s Antony has responded to allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Earlier this month, the ex-girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony, Gabriela Cavallin, filed a report of domestic abuse by the player with Brazilian police.

It was claimed that Antony abused her on four separate occasions, both in Holland and England.

Cavallin further had an interview where she said: “He held me by both arms, threw me on the bed and fell on top of me. At that, my silicone prosthesis dislocated. At the time, it gave me such a shortness of breath that it looked like I was going to die.”

Antony has since responded to the allegations, with a full statement from his Instagram below.

“To friends, fans and followers,

“For you, after submitting my statement at the police station where the investigation of the investigation involving my name is being conducted,…