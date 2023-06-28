Argentine League Is More Competitive Than J-League -Felman Warns Iniesta

Former Valencia striker Dario Felman has warned Andrea Iniesta to make a rethink before joining a club in Argentina.

Iniesta has confirmed talks have been held with Argentinos Juniors, where his former Barca teammate Gabi Milito is now sporting director.

The former Barca and Spain captain has chosen to leave J-League club Vissel Kobe after over five years in Japan

However, in a chat with Tribalfootball, Felman warned Iniesta that he would find life more difficult to cope with in Argentina.

“The idea came from Gabriel Milito, the Argentine manager of Argentinos Juniors. Milito played at FC Barcelona with Andreas Iniesta and they remain great friends.

“He will have told Iniesta that the Argentine league is a competitive one but he won’t have told Iniesta that Argentina is a chaotic country with economic insecurity and very high inflation.”

Beyond issues off the pitch, Felman also has a warning for Iniesta of what he faces on it: “It’s not Japan!

“Football is everything in…