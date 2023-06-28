Arsenal Complete £65m Deal To Sign Havertz

Arsenal have completed a £65m deal to sign German international Kai Havertz from London rival Chelsea on a long-term contract.

“Germany international Kai Havertz has joined us from Chelsea on a long-term contract,” Arsenal stated on their website.

“The 24-year-old has been a key player at both club and international level in recent seasons and already has 35 appearances for the German national team to his name, scoring 13 times and representing his country in two major tournaments.”

Havertz becomes Arsenal’s first summer signing with the Gunners also targeting deals for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

It was reported that Arsenal had a £105m bid accepted by West Ham for Rice on Wednesday

The 24-year-old scored the goal in the 1-0 win against Manchester City that secured Chelsea a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m but were looking to recoup a substantial portion of…