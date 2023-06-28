Barcelona To Activate Buyback Deal With Andorra

FC Barcelona are set to make a bid for Spanish defender Mika Marmol this summer transfer window.

Marmol, 21, had a good season in the Segunda division scoring one goal and dishing out one assist in 37 games for FC Andorra.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sold Marmol to FC Andorra last season and they are set to trigger the buyback option which is about €1 million.

The Catalan club has already signed IIkay Gundogan and Mikayil Faye this summer window and looking to add Marmol to their ranks.

Marmol, a formal Spanish U-20 international, is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back and also as a left-back.

Marmol joined Barcelona’s academy in 2006 before being promoted to the senior team in 2021/2022 then moving to FC Andorra the next season.

Barcelona won the 2022/2023 Laliga Santander with 88 points from 38 matches.

By Toju Sote

