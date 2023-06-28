Bendel Insurance Will Get Better Next Season – Odigie

Nigeria Federation Cup winners Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City have promised to return to the drawing board with a view of doing very well in both domestic and continental competitions next season, reports Completesports.com.

Bendel insurance defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 to win the 2023 NFF Federation cup at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

The win qualified the Benin Arsenal to represent Nigeria in CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Bendel Insurance head coach Monday Odigie told Completesports.com that after being unbeaten in the abridged league, fatigue set and they lost out in the Super Six.

Odigie further stated they had to fight with all their strength to win the Federation Cup.

“It’s been a very tough season for us and we can only thank God that we got reward for all our hard work by winning the Federation cup. We were unbeaten in the abridged league but we lost our momentum in the Super Six…