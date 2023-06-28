Black Meteors Lose 5-1 To Morocco

Hosts Morocco handed Black Meteors of Ghana a humiliating 5-1 defeat in their second Group A game at the 2023 U-23 AFCON on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors went into the game on the back of a 3-2 win against Congo while Morocco edged Guinea 2-1.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side endured a terrible start to both halves and were simply sloppy throughout the game, coupled with poor organization and defending.

A brace from Yanis Begraoui and a goal each from Michael Richardson, Ismael Saibari and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli earned the hosts the massive win.

While Salim Adams scored for Black Meteors to make it 3-1.

With the defeat, the Black Meteors are third in the group with three points from their opening two games.

Morocco top the group and are on six points after playing two games.

Meanwhile the Ghanaian team must now win the game against Guinea on Friday to leapfrog second placed Guinea and qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

