Forget About Man United, Chelsea, PSG, Remain With Napoli -Martins Advises Osimhen

Former Nigerian striker, Obafemi Martins, has advised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to ignore Man United, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

Martins made this known in an interview with Brila FM, where he told the Nigerian international to remain with Napoli.

Recall that Osimhen is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe after helping his Serie A side win the title for the first time in 33 years

The former Inter Milan star, who is popularly known as ‘Obagoal’ has urged his compatriot to sign for a club where he will not struggle.

“It depends on the club he’s going to. But I don’t want him to go to a club where he will struggle. He needs to keep the momentum going.

“To err on the side of caution, I would suggest that he stays back in Napoli at least for one more season,” Martins said on Brila FM

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…