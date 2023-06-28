I Joined Man City To Win More Trophies -Kovacic

Man City new signing, Mateo Kovacic has disclosed that he joined the club in a bid to win more trophies.

Recall that the Croatian international signed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions on Tuesday.

Chelsea will receive a £25 million fixed fee plus £5 million in add-ons

However, Kovacic has revealed why he decided to make the switch.

“I enjoyed nice years but now it’s time to turn a new page and win. Man City is the perfect club where you can win a lot, and I’ll do my best to try to win every year. Collecting trophies is the most important thing,” Kovacic said during his unveiling.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

