Leeds United Line Up For Dennis

Leeds United will look to bolster their squad with the addition of Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

The Whites are looking to add more firepower to their attack following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The West Yorkshire club have identified the Nigeria international as the man to make their attack more potent.

Dennis joined Nottingham Forest from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford last summer but failed to make impact at the club.

The 25-year-old earned huge plaudits during his time time at Watford, netting 10 times in 37 league outings.

The versatile forward however managed two goals in 25 outings for Nottingham Forest last season.

Nottingham Forest are expected to demand for a decent fee for Dennis.

