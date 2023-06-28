Luton Town Sign Nigerian-Born Forward

Premier League new boys Luton Town have signed Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old forward signed for the Hatters after scoring nine goals and assisting four times in all competitions last season as the Millers finished 19th in the Championship.

Nigeria-born Ogbene became the first African player to represent the Republic of Ireland when he earned his first cap in June 2021, and has scored four goals in 15 games for the Boys in Green.

“I’m delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I’ve been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League. My former coach said it would be one in 200,000 – I guess I’m that one!,he told the club’s official website.

“My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town…