Mourinho Gets 10-Day Suspension, €50,000 For Accusing Referee In Roma Vs Monza Serie A Game

Jose Mourinho will be suspended for the first 10 days of the new Serie A season over his accusations towards referee Daniele Chiffi, Football Italia reports.

Mourinho had been seemingly ready to work out a plea bargain with the authorities, but that then failed to materialise and it went to judgment.

News agency ANSA announce that the verdict was a 10-day suspension beginning from the first day of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

It effectively means he will sit out a touchline ban for the opening match of the campaign.

Roma were also fined €50,000 along with a €50,000 fine for Mourinho.

Mourinho had clashed with Chiffi during the 1-1 draw between Roma and Monza on May 3.

But it was the statements he made to the media afterwards that cost him this ban.

“This was the worst referee I have encountered in my entire career,” said Mourinho at the time.

“Believe me, I have dealt with many bad referees. Usually, when I talk about referees, it is because they have a direct influence…