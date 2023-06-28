Nigerian Defender Moves To Bundesliga Club Hannover 96

Bundesliga 2 club, Hannover 96 have announced the signing of Nigerian-born defender, Kevin Ezeh.

The 22-year-old linked up with the Reds from Liga 3 side, Viktoria Berlin.

Ezeh made 35 appearances for for Viktoria Berlin last season with two goals to his name.

“Hannover 96 has tried to get an extremely good-looking plan for me. Those responsible have shown me that they are pursuing a clear plan with me,” he told the club’s official website.

” I am happy to prove myself in a new league and take the next step in my career. I have already heard many good things from the team and can’t wait to get to know the boys finally.”

