Ogunbote Assures 3SC Will Perform Better Next Season

Shooting Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote, has assured fans of the team of a better performance next season.

Speaking at a press briefing held on Monday at 3SC Club house, Ogunbote said the Oluyole Warriors would make a statement in the next Nigeria Premier League season.

He acknowledged that they failed to meet the expectations of their teeming fans last season, as he lamented the team’s absence in the Super 6 held in Lagos where Enyimba emerged the league winners.

Ogunbote also disclosed that the team retained 18 players from the squad that played last season and promoted five players from Team B.

“I want to assure our fans and the people of Oyo State we will represent them well next season and bring joy to their faces,”

“I want to appeal to all of us to understand and look at the circumstances surrounding our games. Sorry for the results we got last season.

“We enjoin you [fans] to…