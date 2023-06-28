Ricky Casino Sign Up Guide 2023: Welcome Bonus, Free Spins and Deposit

Ricky Casino is one of the most popular online casinos that accepts Australian players. Having reviewed plenty of online casinos, we have Ricky right up there as one of the best. They have an incredibly strong welcome offer, an extensive range of slots, plus our new favourite crash game, Aviator. If you’re looking to sign up, then we have all the information you’ll need in this article.

Ricky Casino Welcome Bonus

Great news for first-time visitors to Ricky Casino! You can claim an incredible welcome package worth up to $7,500 and 550 free spins. This exclusive bonus is available only to new players who register at the online casino.

To take advantage of this generous offer, simply register and make your first ten deposits. The bonus is divided into multiple stages, with the first five deposits available for the claim at any time. For the 6th to 10th deposits, you can claim the bonuses once per day.

To qualify for any of the bonuses, your deposit should be at least…