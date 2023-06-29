Bayern Munich Set To Sign Min-Jae

undesliga giants, Bayern Munich are set to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae this summer transfer window.

According to a Tweet by Sky Sports, a verbal agreement has been reached and personal terms have been agreed between Min-Jae and the club.

The South Korean international will sign a five year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

He was previously linked with a transfer to Premier League outfit Manchester United but the deal fell through.

Min-Jae joined Napoli from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022 and was a key part of Napoli’s 2022/23 Scudetto winning team.

He got two goals and made two assists for the Partenopei during the 2022/23 season.

Napoli won the Scudetto last season with a total of 90 points from 38 games.

