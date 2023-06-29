Break The Bank For Osimhen

Popular English broadcaster cum journalist, Piers Morgan has advised Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

Arsenal announced the signing of Germany forward, Kai Havertz from Chelsea on Wednesday and are on the verge of sealing a big money move for England international, Declan Rice.

Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan eulogised the Gunners for their transfer business so far but want the club to bring in Osimhen.

”It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team. But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9 #afc,” the 58-year-old wrote on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Osimhen is rated among the best strikers in the game at the moment.

The 24-year-old helped Napoli win the Serie A title for the first time in 33…