Done Deal: Belgian Champions Royal Antwerp Sign Nigerian Youngster

Belgian Pro League champions Royal Antwerp have announced the signing of Nigerian forward, George Ilenikhena.

The 16-year-old linked up with Royal Antwerp from French second division club, Amiens SC.

Ilenikhena penned a four-year contract with the Reds.

“George is known as a great talent. We have been following him for a long time and are therefore pleased that he has chosen RAFC,”sporting director Marc Overmars told the club’s official website.

“It says something that he wants to continue his career in Belgium, because there was also a lot of interest from foreign clubs. With us he gets the time and space to develop further in the shadow of Vincent Janssen.”

Ilenikhena was born in Lagos, to Nigerian parents, but he arrived in France aged only 3, growing up in Antony, Hauts-de-Seine.



By Adeboye Amosu

