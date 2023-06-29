Enyimba Will Beef Up Squad For CAF Champions League

Enyimba head coach, George Finidi has said the club will bring in more quality players as they prepare for a return to the continent.

The Aba giants will compete in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier League title.

Finidi reckoned that it is important for the Peoples’ Elephant to have a formidable team that compete with the best in Africa.

“It’s a big thing for us to return to the continental football, that’s where we belong,” Finidi told Elegbete TV.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make an impact next season in the CAF Champions League.

“The CAF Champions League will be a difficult one no doubt, it is good to see us back there. We have a good team, but we still have to beef up the team.

“We must have depth in our team, and we would definitely bring in players where we think we need to. The process is ongoing to see those who will…