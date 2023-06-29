Gbadamos:How I Made History In Nigeria Women Boxing

Newly crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) champion Adijat ‘Dija’ Gbadamosi has explained how she became the first-ever Nigerian woman to win an African boxing title, Completesports.com reports.

Gbadamosi achieved the feat at the third edition of the ‘King of the Ring’ series which was put together by Monarch Events and Promotions inside the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana on Friday, 16 June 2023.

A silver medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympic in Argentina, Gbadamosi knocked out Zimbabwe’s Patience Mastara in round five of their scheduled 10-round bout to land the African Super Bantamweight title.

The two-time African Youth champion has now won all her eight professional fights, securing knockout wins in four of the bouts.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, 28 June, which also had in attendance Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monarch Group, Prince Stanley Williams, and light heavyweight boxer Victor Beneth, Gbadamosi explained what motivated her to go all…