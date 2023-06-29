Havertz Is A Player Of Top Quality –Arteta

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has described new signing, Kai Havertz as a player with top quality.

Recall that Arsenal confirmed the signing of Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term deal on Wednesday.

Reacting, Arteta told the club’s official website that the Germany international would bring extra strength to Arsenal’s midfield and variety to the team’s style of play.

The Spaniard also labelled the 24-year-old as an intelligent player.

Arteta said: “Kai [Havertz] is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player.

“He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club, and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

