How I Earlier Avoided Super Eagles Sack, Confrontation With

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he could have been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if he had stop the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare from showing up at the team’s training with 40 or 50 journalists.

Recall that the Super Eagles were preparing for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and former sports minister, Sunday Dare offered to take part in the training session.

The German tactician who is marking his 70th birthday today (Thursday), told FC Bayern in an interview his bitter experience he had while managing the team.

“Two years ago in Nigeria: suddenly, the Minister of Sports showed up at the training with 40 or 50 journalists and wanted to participate, “Rohr stated in an interview with FC Bayern.

“I was perplexed. My assistant told me that we had to let him participate; otherwise we would all be sacked the next day. Without further ado, we organized a rondo for him, and everything went…