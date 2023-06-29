Liverpool Star Decorated With MBE From Prince William

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has received his MBE for his achievements in the game as well as his charity and community work off the pitch.

The Scotland captain was pictured receiving his royal honours from Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an incredible level of success since he joined the Reds from Hull for £8m back in 2017.

He has made 243 appearances for the side and won a host of major trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League one year later.

Though the most recent campaign was not a successful one for Liverpool, Robertson did go on to break the record for the defender with the most assists in the history of the Premier League.

Off the pitch, Robertson launched the AR26 charity in November 2020, which aims to provide young people in Scotland with equal access to training, support, job opportunities and free football coaching.

