Manchester United Set To Sign Mount

Premier League club Manchester United have agreed a transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer transfer window.

The Mirror reports that the 24 year old will join the Red Devils on a five year deal for a fee of £60 million including add-ons.

Personal terms will be agreed and subsequently he will undergo his medicals at his new club.

Manchester United initially had three successive bids rejected for the England international by Chelsea.

Mount happens to be United’s first signing of the transfer window.

He made 195 appearances for Chelsea and found the net 33 times.

United finished third in the Premier League last season with 75 points from 38 matches in the division.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

