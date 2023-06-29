Mendy Departs Chelsea For Al Ahli

Senegal international Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea and joined Saudi club Al Ahli for a fee of £17m.

Chelsea announced Mendy’s move to Al Ahli on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The club wrote:”Edou Mendy has left Chelsea and joined Al-Ahli FC.“

Mendy now becomes the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly already making the switch.

His departure from Chelsea comes after he rejected a contract extension from the club last year after his salary demands were not met.

He made 105 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea and played a key role in helping them to win the Champions League in 2021.

He won the FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper Award in the same year.

