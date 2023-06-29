The Most expensive transfer in football before 2010 (£ adjusted for inflation)? Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 tops the charts, at an inflated price of £141.5 million.

Due to transfer fees inflating massively in recent years, Sportslens.com looks into all transfers pre 2010 and adjusted the top ten prices for inflation compared to modern day football.

Adjusted for inflation, six of the 10 deals below would rank in thetop 10 all-time most expensive transfers. Seven of the 10 involve a player leaving or joining an Italian club.

CRISTIANO RONALDO – £141.5M (£80M IN 2009)

He left for Juventus in 2018 as Los Blancos’ all-time record goalscorer, netting a stupendous return of 450 goals in 438 games.

Within that time frame, he also helped himself to four Ballon D’ors, four Champions League titles and two domestic triumphs.