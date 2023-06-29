Neymar Celebrates Best Brazilian Goalscorer, Assist Award

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is celebrating the best Brazilian goalscorer and assister award presented to him.

The award was presented to the 31 year old talisman at the Fui Clear Gala on Tuesday, June 27 by Thiago Silva and Cafu.

Neymar is both the highest Brazilian goalscorer of all time for the national team and the highest assist maker.

Neymar has scored a total of 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil which is level on goals with Pele who scored 77 in 92 appearances.

He has also provided 56 assists for the Brazilian National team across the same number of matches.

Neymar took to his Twitter handle to jubilate following the win.

“I never imagined all these goals, my dream was just to wear the shirt of the national team Very happy with this honor Thank you @FuiClear and #tiagoleifert,” he Tweeted

Neymar netted 13 goals and notched 11 assists in 20 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French League title with a total of 85 points from 38 games in…