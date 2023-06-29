Okorodudu dies At 64 Years

Legendary Nigerian boxer Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu, on Wednesday, 28 June passed away in a Lagos hospital aged 64 after battling illness for weeks.

Confirming Okorodudu’s death were his daughter Emily and Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Remi Aboderin.

Speaking on the death of her father, Emily told Brila FM:“He was sick, he had diabetes and that was what led to the stroke.

“He’s no longer in the hospital, he has been taken to the morgue already…We’re holding up.”

Okorodudu was born on 24 May 1959 and represented Nigeria in the men’s middleweight boxing event at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

He took part in the 1979 National Sports Festival and won a gold medal.

At the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia he won bronze for Nigeria.

He had 83 amateur fights and 40 professional bouts between 1986 and 1992.

