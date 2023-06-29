Save Your Eagles Career Now, Dosu Warns Okoye

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has urged Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye to make a quick decision on his club’s career in a bid to save his spot in the senior national team.

The Watford goalkeeper has endured a difficult 2022-23 season with Watford in the championship as the former Sparta Rotterdam saw his last campaign marred by injuries and fitness issues.

Okoye who has also been out of the Super Eagles squad for some months, has been advised by the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist to make good use of the summer transfer window to search for a new club where he will be playing regularly.

Dosu in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the former Sparta Rotterdam must make a quick decision before it’s too late.

“It is so sad to know that Okoye has lost his place in the Super Eagles due to his lack of playing time with Watford.

“He may have struggled with some shortcomings but then, he still remains a very good goalkeeper. However, he has the opportunity…