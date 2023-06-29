Super Eagles Move Up One Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles rose up one place in the latest men’s ranking published on the FIFA website on Friday.

Jose Peseiro’s side moved from 40th to 39th position.

The Super Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 1-0 in their only outing in June.

The three-time African champions however remain in sixth position on the continent.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco occupy top spot on the continent with the Terangha Lions of Senegal and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in second and third position respectively.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria and Pharaoh of Egypt complete the top five teams.

Current world champions Argentina retain number one position on the ranking, while France, Brazil, England and Belgium complete the top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on July 20.

