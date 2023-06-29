Super Falcons To Get Farewell Dinner On Saturday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be hosted to a farewell dinner ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The dinner is slated for the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

All the 23 players named in the team’s final squad for the mundial are expected to be in attendance along with the coaching staff.

The Super Falcons will have a 15-day training camp in Australia ahead of the World Cup.

Randy Waldrum’s charges are drawn in Group B with co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

The nine-time African champions will open their campaign against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 21.

The team will next face the Matildas of Australia at Lang Park in Brisbane before returning to Melbourne for the final group game against debutants, Republic of Ireland.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

