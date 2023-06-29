Waldrum Bemoans Super Falcons Preparation For 2023 World Cup

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has bemoaned his team’s preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The aforementioned tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

While speaking on Sounding off on soccer with John Krysinsky, Waldrum lamented the level of preparation of the girls for the impending tournament.

“I know we are not prepared the way we need to be,” Waldrum said

“(I’ve) been very frustrated with the federation (NFF) and the lack of support. We were supposed to have a camp in Nigeria for another 10 to 15 days, but the federation cancelled the camp in Nigeria.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

Their first match will be against Canada on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Super Falcons have taken part in every FIFA Women’s World Cup competition since it’s inception in China 1991.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved….