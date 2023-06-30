10-players-you-wont-believe-never-won-ballon-dor

In this video, we take a look at 10 football players who have had incredible careers, but shockingly, have never won the Ballon d’Or – the prestigious award given to the best player in the world. From legendary goalkeepers to iconic strikers, we explore the reasons why these players may have been overlooked by the voting panel, and reflect on some of their most memorable moments on the field. If you’re a football fan, you won’t want to miss this countdown of the 10 players you won’t believe never won the Ballon d’Or.

