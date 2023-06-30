Awka City Stadium Shouldn’t Be Made A Park -Okpala

Anambra State government recently decided that an amusement park will be built inside the premises of Awka City Stadium. And the decision has sparked reactions from sports stakeholders and followers alike.

In this interview, former Green Eagles midfielder and former Super Eagles assistant coach, Sylvanus Okpala (Quick Sylva) opens up to Completesports.com on the issue. He appeals to Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, to look for space elsewhere for the amusement park project. He also spoke about how to make the Super Eagles great with the home-based and overseas-based players.

Interview By Chigozie Chukwuleta, in Awka.

Excerpts……..

Completesports.com: You are here at Awka City Stadium for the Anambra State All-Stars competition and you are seeing some of the old faces that helped put Anambra State on the world football map. How does it feel to see this in your lifetime?

Okpala: I feel very well, very good. You can imagine that I came from Lagos to…