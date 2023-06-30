Dessers Close To Joining Scottish Giants Rangers

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are closing in on a deal for Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After joining Cremonese from Genk last season, Dessers could not help the club avoid relegation back to Serie B.

The 28-year-old striker scored six goals, made two assists in 26 appearances in the Italian topflight.

Following Cremonese’s drop to the lower league, Dessers has been linked with a move away from the club.

With the transfer market in full swing, Romano disclosed that a final fee has been agreed between Rangers and Cremonese.

“Understand Rangers are closing in on deal for Cyriel Dessers,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Agreement now imminent with Cremonese for Nigerian striker — here we go soon.

“Clubs have agreed on final fee and all documents are being drafted.“

Dessers won the Belgian Cup in 2021 and helped Feyenoord to the inaugural final of the Europa Conference League, where…