I Had A Good Relationship With Ronaldo –Bale

Former Wales star, Gareth Bale has confessed that he had good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

However, Bale admits Ronaldo could also lose his rag at times.

“He was a good teammate and we always had a good relationship,” recalled Bale on Martin Borgmeier’s YouTube channel.

“He was good, although he had his moments. For example, if we won 5-0 and he didn’t score, he would go into the locker room and throw his boots as if he were angry. It’s like you win the game, the Ryder Cup and you get angry because you haven’t scored a point.”

The Welshman did make it clear that “Cristiano was a good person, we never had.

