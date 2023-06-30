Insurance Midfielder Okon Wins Best Goal Award

Bendel Insurance midfielder Iniobong Okon has won the best goal award of the Naija Super 8 zonal playoffs.

Okon scored the goal in Insurance’s 2-2 draw against Rivers United at the Eket Township Stadium.

The award was presented to him by former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba.

Bendel Insurance revealed the news on their official Twitter handle.

“Bendel Insurance FC Midfielder Ini-Obong Okon receives the Gold Medal & #NaijaSuper8 official ball from the organisers of the Naija Super 8 off season tournament in Lagos. Ini-Obong scored the best goal of the NAIJA SUPER 8 playoffs against Rivers United last Sunday in Eket ,”the tweet reads.

The eight teams that will compete in the Naija Super 8 are; Lobi Stars, Remo Stars, Katsina United, Yobe Stars, Rivers United and Enyimba.

Akwa United and Sporting FC were awarded the two wildcards.

The Naija Super 8 competition will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena from July 7 to July 16.

By Toju Sote

