I’ve Had Sex With 10,000 Women —Man City Star Defender

Manchester City French left-back Benjamin Mendy has said that he has slept with 10,000 women, BBC reports.

The 28-year-old is accused of attacking a woman, aged 24 at his £4m mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020.

He is also accused of the attempted rape of another woman, aged 29 at the time, who said he also attacked her at his home two years before.

The footballer denies both charges.

The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, that the France international was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial that ended in January this year.

He told jurors the jury last time could not reach verdicts on the two charges they are hearing, that of rape and attempted rape, hence his re-trial on those two charges.

The judge warned them not to look up details of the past trial or follow coverage in the media, and only decide the case on the evidence heard in court in the current…