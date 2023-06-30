Messi Wins Champions League Goal Of The Tournament

Argentine ace Lionel Messi has won the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League goal of the season award.

The goal he scored against Portuguese club Benfica in the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Group H encounter was revealed to be the best goal of the tournament in a Tweet by UEFA.

Messi curled the ball into the net with a trademark finish to give his former club Paris Saint-Germain the lead in the 22nd minute.

The game ended 1-1 on October 5 2022 with Danilo Perreira’s own goal tying the game for Benfica.

Messi’s goal beat other strikes from Erling Haaland, Alejandro Grimaldo and Vinicius Jr to win the award.

The legendary Argentine joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side this summer transfer window.

Messi netted four goals in seven Champions League appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…