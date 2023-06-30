Naija Super 8: Akwa United, Sporting FC Pick Wildcards

Akwa United and Sporting FC have picked the two wildcards for the Naija Super 8 tournament.

Former Nigeria Premier League champions, Akwa United and Lagos-based Sporting FC got the nod of the organisers.

The two teams joined six other teams who made it from the zonal playoffs.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Premier League champions Enyimba have been drawn in Group A with Remo Stars, Katsina United and Sporting FC.

Read Also: Online Casinos South Africa: The Top Casino Sites ranked by Welcome Bonuses, Games and Promotions

Rivers United, Akwa United, Yobe Desert Stars and Lobi Stars will clash in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The finals will be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, from 7-16 July.

The winner of the competition will go home with N25m.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…